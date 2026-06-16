Trump, 80, Flashes Bulging Cankles at World Leaders’ Meeting

Donald Trump had his sizeable cankles on show as he sat down at the G7 summit on Tuesday.

The 80-year-old president’s ankles look perpetually bloated, and he bared them for all the world to see beneath high-riding pants as he sat down with Qatar’s Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, 46, in Évian-les-Bains, France.

His thick ankles are just one of several health conditions that have become increasingly noticeable as the president enters his ninth decade.

Trump revealed his cankles during his meeting with Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

As he and the Qatari leader spoke at the meeting early Tuesday, Trump waxed lyrical about the increased cooperation between their two countries. But as he did so, his voice appeared to wobble and crack. As the meeting went on, the president began to sound hoarse.

His left hand also appeared swollen in images from the engagement.

The Daily Beast has long drawn attention to the various health conditions of the oldest-ever president to be inaugurated, including an inability to walk in a straight line, a painful-looking neck rash, bizarre discoloration on the back of both hands, which have frequently been slathered in thick greasy makeup to cover them up, and an increasingly prolific tendency to fall asleep in the middle of his presidential duties.

Trump's hand also appeared to be swollen. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

His chunky leg ends alone have made several cameos in high-stakes meetings, including during his three-day state visit to China and while Britain’s King Charles III was in Washington.

He flashed them again during what was described by the White House as a “dental appointment” in Florida in May.

That incident caused CNN medical analyst Jonathan Reiner to point out on X that “There’s been such a lack of candor about the health of the president that even a visit to the dentist raises questions. Maybe he just likes this dentist.”

Trump was flanked by his lackeys as he spoke to Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Despite what all the world can see, Trump’s team has remained insistent that nothing is wrong, with White House spokesperson Davis Ingle having repeatedly told the Daily Beast, “President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in modern American history.”

In May, Trump went to Walter Reed Hospital for his third checkup in just 13 months.

In January, Trump told The Wall Street Journal that he had previously tried wearing compression socks but “didn’t like them.”

Trump's hand appeared slightly discolored. Thibault Camus/via REUTERS

In another bizarre incident during Tuesday’s proceedings at the G7, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz presented Trump with a replica of the German soccer jersey that its team is wearing for the World Cup, currently being held in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

As Merz, 70, handed over the jersey, Trump’s hand once again looked swollen and elderly.

The president’s team has previously said that the discoloration is due to “frequent handshaking” and a heavy aspirin regimen.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz presented Trump with a German World Cup jersey. Thibault Camus/via REUTERS

On the back of the white shirt, patterned with the colors of the German flag, was the name Trump and the number 47.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The G7 runs until Wednesday, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, with the conflicts in Ukraine and in the Middle East at the top of the agenda.

Trump was expected to meet the president of war-torn Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Tuesday. Zelensky has already said on X that his ambitions for the summit are to “advance diplomacy” and “make Russia end its war” in his country.