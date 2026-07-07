Trump, 80, Humiliated With His Own Dance After U.S. World Cup Loss

President Donald Trump has been personally trolled on U.S. soil by the team that ended America’s World Cup assault.

Trump, 80, personally intervened after Team USA superstar Folarin Balogun was handed a red card and was set to miss Monday’s game against Belgium, played in Seattle.

After Trump contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who gave the U.S. president a Peace Prize last year, the suspension was reviewed and then overturned. It is the first time since 1962 that FIFA has overturned a suspension in the World Cup, and has led to questions of a conflict of interest over political intervention into sport.

Folarin Balogun of the U.S. looks dejected as he applauds fans after the match following their elimination from the World Cup. BLAKE DAHLIN/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

However, despite Balogun controversially being able to play, the American team was soundly beaten, 4-1.

Footage widely posted on X shows Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku leading his team to imitate Trump’s awkward dance style after he scored the winning goal in the match.

After Belgium scored their 4th goal vs USA, the whole team mocked President Donald Trump by doing his signature dance move



Pretty savage troll, especially on US soil & after Trump fought to have FIFA review the bogus red card suspension on Balogun.



Well played 🤝 pic.twitter.com/HRgRwUUzNH — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) July 7, 2026

The players formed a circle on the sideline and pumped their fists in and out, while keeping their feet planted on the ground, in a brief victory dance to reference the U.S. president.

Romelu Lukaku does the Trump dance with teammates after their win. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Trump’s dance routine involves keeping the feet stationary while clenching the fist and swaying the hips side to side. He most frequently bust the move to the Village People’s “YMCA.”

The president was also mocked by his estranged niece Mary after the World Cup loss, as the term “Trump curse” began trending on X.

“The best US men’s team ever loses to Belgium,” Mary posted on X. “If they’d advanced, there would have been an asterisk next to their victory because of Donald’s interference.”

She added, “He casts a shadow over everything. He can only win if he cheats, and he thinks that applies to everybody else.” She ended her post imitating her uncle by stating it was “Sad.”

Mary Trump posts about her "sad" uncle. X

Morning Joe co-host Johnathan Lemire wrote after the loss, “It’s as if Belgium had motivation to humiliate the U.S. tonight.”

Progressive news outlet Meidas Touch also highlighted the “Trump curse.”

“Sports fans are calling it the Trump curse,” the outlet claimed, before listing the connection between sporting events Trump attended where a team he either supported or predicted would win actually lost, from the Super Bowl to the NBA finals.

Trump did not attend Monday’s game in Seattle, and was headed for a bilateral meeting in Turkey.

MeidasTouch raise the concept of a "Trump curse" with sports. X

Speaking after the game, U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said the team did not approach the match as they had other games in the World Cup. He also admitted, “We were never in the game.”

U.S. fans react as they watch the match in Kansas City. DENNY MEDLEY/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

“Everyone saw from the beginning that we did not connect with the game. We were never in the game,” he said. “It was really tough from the beginning,” said Pochettino.

“I congratulate Belgium. They were better than us. It wasn’t our day.”