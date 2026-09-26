Trump, 80, Loses It on Female Reporter Over Simple Question

President Donald Trump snapped at a female reporter for asking him about his attacks on the press.

In a tense exchange outside the White House on Saturday morning, Trump, 80, loomed over the journalist while lashing out in response to her question.

“Sir, do you only want outlets that support you to be a part of the press corps?” the reporter, who is not visible in the footage, asks.

“I want real news, not fake news like you,” Trump replies, jabbing his finger at her and at one point telling her, “Quiet!”

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at female reporters over questions he doesn’t like. He famously said “quiet piggy,” to a journalist on Air Force One, and he has told others to be quiet, and used his Truth Social platform to attack them.

Trump banned journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House in a fit of rage last week, after several days of bad news and brutal polling data.

The outlets then sued the Trump administration over a “blatant violation” of the First Amendment.

The ban was temporarily overturned on Thursday by a judge appointed by Trump who ordered the journalists get their passes back while the case is heard.

A furious Trump raged against the decision in an early morning Truth Social post Saturday.

“Why should perpetrators of FAKE NEWS, like CNN and MSDNC, be allowed access to a very sacred place, the White House? Despite my big Election Win, almost 100% of ‘TRUMP’ coverage is negative, and has been for years!” Trump wrote.

His tirade against the female journalist echoed that sentiment.

Donald Trump on Truth Social

“Listen, I want real news,” he fumed at her, and then raised his voice. “I love an open free press, what I don’t love is the fake press where a group like CNN, few people watching, or MS DNC [sic], which they changed I guess to NOW. You know why they changed it, because their ratings were so bad,” Trump rambled.

“What I don’t like is fake news, and they’re fake news. 100 percent,” he said. “In two years I doubt they did one good story on me and I won the election in a landslide.”

Donald Trump on Truth Social

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The temporary order forcing Trump to let the media organizations back in has not stopped the president from continuing to mete out punishments to outlets he doesn’t approve of.

On Friday night he banned CNN from traveling on Air Force One with him, stopping the network from being able to carry out its press pool obligations.

The White House press pool is a rotating group of networks tasked with covering the president and sharing information with other outlets when space is limited.

On Monday, the other networks in the pool said they would not cover the president until their colleagues passes were reinstated. They resumed coverage on Friday, after the court ruling.

Trump added two of his pet favorites to the pool for his trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, for a college football game Saturday. Right-wing news outlets Real America’s Voice and LindellTV were invited on board Air Force One in CNN’s place.