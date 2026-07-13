Trump, 80, Melts Down at Obama in Unhinged Rant

President Donald Trump called into Fox & Friends and, just a minute into the interview, began blaming Obama for his biggest political issues.

When asked about Iran’s recent move to close the Strait of Hormuz, Trump deflected, blaming the presidents before him for the predicament.

Trump told the broadcasters that in the last 47 years Obama was “worst of all” the presidents.

“He went to their side, and because of that they [Iran] built and became more powerful because of Obama,” Trump said.

“And Biden, who was vice president, probably had nothing to say, because he was such a stupid person. But then Biden came in and I held him down, I stopped him, the JCPOA, I stopped it. And stopped it really powerfully.”

Former U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and U.S. President Donald Trump in 2017. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which was an agreement signed by Iran to limit its nuclear program, was overseen under the Obama administration and has been a recent focus of Trump’s tantrums.

At a meeting during NATO summit in Turkey, Trump called Obama “a disaster” and then incorrectly referred to JCPOA as “JCPOC.”

The 80-year-old president got confused again about the acronym during Monday’s Fox & Friends show.

“That agreement was the worst, somebody said C, maybe it ends with a C. That agreement is the worst agreement that has been signed by this country, that’s a top five bad agreement,” he said.

Trump then referred to Ayatollah Khamenei, who was killed in a joint U.S. and Israel airstrike in February, as a “brilliant but mad general,” and his death, as well as the death of Iranian military officer Qasem Soleimani, as necessary to preventing Iran from having a nuclear weapon.

The Fox & Friends interview is the latest of Trump’s appearances in which he seems to be growing increasingly frustrated as the war in Iran continues longer than he anticipated, an issue that has become deeply unpopular with Democrats and some Republicans.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on July 06, 2026. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

Trump went on to tell the news anchors that the United States will become the “guardian angels” of the Strait of Hormuz.

“We had a deal, it was a done deal and they broke it. They always break it. We’ve had 10 deals with these people, we’re going to hit them very hard and keep the strait and probably run it,” he said.