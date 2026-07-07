Trump, 80, Puts Chronic Health Issue on Full Display on Overseas Trip

Donald Trump has flashed his bruised and makeup-slathered hand during his visit to Turkey.

The president, 80, arrived in Turkey on Tuesday ahead of a NATO summit, where fellow NATO leader and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, 72, took him by the arm and appeared to guide Trump to the right place during the welcome ceremony.

When the two men later shook hands in front of the gathered press, Trump’s paw flashed for the world to see: dark, tender, and covered in a thick layer of concealer.

Trump’s lackeys say the bruising is from shaking hands a lot. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump’s troublesome appendage has become one of the most prominent and longest-running health concerns amid an array of worrying symptoms.

A neck rash has also been spotted poking out of the top of his collar, and, as was the case in Turkey, he has appeared unsteady on his feet, particularly on stairs.

The president has also been spotted repeatedly with swollen cankles, which the White House has claimed is caused by the pooling of blood at the bottom of the legs. They say it is common among the elderly.

The president is also thought to be on a strict aspirin regimen. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The administration says the bruising on the back of his hand is caused by a heavy aspirin regimen and a robust hand-shaking schedule.

Questions were raised over the plausibility of the latter when another bruise popped up on his left hand, too.

Trump has also appeared to struggle to stay awake during public events, from meetings in the Oval Office to the NBA playoffs.

Trump's hands appeared sore and green-purple. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The health of both leaders has come under scrutiny over the last year, with Erdoğan feared by some to be suffering from verbal slip-ups and memory lapses.

Sitting down together, Trump wasted no time attacking some of the U.S.’s staunchest allies, telling Erdoğan, “Italy turned us down, and Germany turned us down, and France turned us down,” in reference to the U.S.’s war with Iran.

All of D.C.’s key allies in Europe declined Trump’s call for assistance in the fight, infuriating the White House.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan led Trump by the arm. Dogukan Keskinkilic/via REUTERS

During their meeting, Trump also suggested that Turkey may soon be able to buy F-35 fighter jets from the U.S., which he had blocked in retaliation for Ankara’s purchase of Russian anti-aircraft defenses in 2019, The New York Times reported.

Trump praised Turkey for being “much more loyal” than some other nations.

Trump laid into allies while in Turkey. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“We have a better relationship with Turkey, and Turkey has been, in many ways, much more loyal than other countries that we think would be loyal so, yeah, it’s something certainly we would consider,” he said, in reference to the jets.

Before even a day had passed at the summit, the president also fired a shot across the bow of NATO ally Denmark, which owns Trump-coveted Greenland.

“Well, that’s what hurt my relationship with NATO because Greenland doesn’t help Denmark,” he told Erdoğan. “Denmark doesn’t spend money or really help Greenland, but it’s an important part for the United States, and it’s surrounded by China’s ships and Russian ships.”