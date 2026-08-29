Trump, 80, Shares Deranged Geese Fantasy Before Golf Outing

President Donald Trump has shared a deranged AI-generated video of Canadian geese rocking his signature hairdo before heading to his golf club for the day.

Each goose has blonde, back-combed hair and is carrying a rifle while marching along the shoreline of what is supposedly the newly renamed Lake Ontario. The theme song from Hawaii Five-O plays in the background.

Trump, 80, shared the video on Truth Social before departing the White House to spend the day at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The video pans out to reveal the words “Lake America” written on the ground beneath the geese before they begin firing their weapons in celebration. Fireworks erupt in the background, and the army of Trumpified geese stands guard on the shore.

The president’s supporters called the geese “Donald Ducks” on Truth Social. Things were less rosy on X.

President Donald Trump's army of Trump geese. Truth Social/Donald Trump

“Trump can amuse himself, however he wants, but the damage to the lives of many people and the reputation of the United States is enormous,” one critic said. “There are real consequences to his stupidity.”

Another wrote, “He’s going to executive order changing their name to ‘America Geese’ obviously. How is this not obvious?”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The geese are celebrating the renaming of Lake Ontario. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump has been fielding criticism for his attempt to rename the lake. On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reminded Trump of the name Ontario’s origins.

“The name Lake Ontario comes from the Wendat word Ontari’io, which, appropriately, means ‘the lake is beautiful, the lake is big,’” he wrote on X. “The name is more than 400 years old, predating both the Confederation of Canada and the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America.”