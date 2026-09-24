Trump, 80, Tries to Hide Chronic Health Issue From Xi

President Donald Trump made sure to cover up his bruised hand before a big meeting with his “strong” and “fit” Chinese counterpart.

Trump, 80, slathered mismatched concealer on top of his chronically bruised hand before stepping out to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping, 73, for an arrival ceremony at the White House on Thursday.

Trump’s right hand was visibly caked in makeup as he stood beside Xi before starting a full day of meetings followed by a state dinner. Xi and Trump are expected to discuss artificial intelligence amid a heated race for dominance between the U.S. and China, as well as global trade and geopolitics, including Trump’s war with Iran and tensions over Taiwan.

President Donald Trump's hand was visibly caked in makeup as he stood beside Chinese President Xi Jinping. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Chinese president and his wife, Peng Liyuan, are in Washington, D.C. for a three-day state visit, marking Xi’s first visit to the U.S. capital in over a decade.

Trump raised eyebrows by donning black gloves when he welcomed Xi at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday night. Both of Trump’s hands were covered as he stood next to Xi during a military flyover, further fueling speculation about the state of his health.

Trump, the oldest person to be inaugurated U.S. president, has sparked concerns over his health thanks to his chronically bruised hands, swollen ankles, mental flubs, and public bouts of drowsiness. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.

The makeup was also evident as Trump stepped out with first lady Melania. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Fresh questions about Trump’s health arose on Wednesday after clips captured him wincing during the military flyover—all while Xi stood unbothered. Trump ducked and bared his teeth as Xi looked unfazed.

Trump was so eager to impress Xi that he came out to the tarmac on Joint Base Andrews to personally welcome the Chinese president—treatment that is typically reserved for popes. First lady Melania Trump told Fox News on Wednesday that Trump personally made this call “because they have a great relationship.”

Trump proceeded to gush over China’s first couple in a fawning Truth Social post.

“I met President Xi at the plane (Airport!) yesterday and he looks strong, vibrant, and fit - Better than ever. Madam Xi, of course, BEAUTIFUL!” he wrote.

Truth Social / Donald Trump

Xi, for his part, maintained a diplomatic tone in a statement ahead of his visit.

“The two countries should be partners rather than rivals,” he said.