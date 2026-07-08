Trump, 80, Tries to Hide Health Problem From World Leaders

Donald Trump’s laundry list of ailments was on full display as the president took part in a NATO summit in Turkey.

The 80-year-old president had one of his constantly bruised hands covered with mismatched makeup, and and his cankles were bursting out of his shoes as he met with world leaders in Ankara on Wednesday.

Trump, who is on course to become the oldest sitting U.S. president in history, appeared with a swollen right hand and his left hand covered in concealer while posing for photos alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The White House blames Donald Trump’s perpetual bruises on shaking people’s hands all day. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Trump’s concealer-covered hands were spotted as the U.S. president appeared for photos with world leaders he has a strained relationship with, such as Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Elsewhere, during a joint meeting on the sidelines of the summit with Rutte—which the president sat down for—Trump’s cankles were also on display.

For the past 18 months, the Daily Beast has routinely reported on the mysterious dark bruises that appear on the 80-year-old president’s hands. Trump has often attempted to hide the marks with blobs of concealer that do not match his skin tone.

The White House has frequently tried to explain the bruising by claiming Trump meets “more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history,” while also pointing to his daily aspirin use.

Donald Trump’s left hand also appeared swollen during the NATO summit. Umit Bektas/Reuters

In January, when Trump appeared at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with a horrible-looking bruise on his left hand—which he does not use to shake people’s hands—White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Daily Beast that the president had “hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise.”

Trump reportedly takes aspirin as a blood thinner to help manage chronic venous insufficiency, a condition associated with the cankles the president has also attempted to shield from public view.

The White House confirmed in June 2025 that Trump had been diagnosed with the condition, in which weakened vein valves prevent blood from circulating properly in the legs, causing ankle swelling.

Donald Trump has previously tried to hide his cankles from public view. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Trump has frequently faced questions about whether he has the physical stamina or mental acuity to serve as president.

The 80-year-old has a habit of appearing to fall asleep in public and delivering rambling speeches in which he struggles to stay on topic.

The bruises first started appearing on Donald Trump’s hands in February 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Those concerns were highlighted in May, when Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for an unprecedented third medical checkup in 13 months.

Following each checkup, Trump has frequently bragged about passing cognitive tests designed to screen for dementia, mistakenly suggesting they are a sign of a high IQ.

Trump’s physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, wrote after the latest examination that the president is in “excellent” physical and mental health and is fully fit to carry out his duties as commander in chief.

Barbabella noted that Trump suffers from “minor soft tissue irritation” on his hands, which he also attributed to “frequent handshaking” and aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention.

Trump’s “slight lower leg swelling” was also noted, Barbabella wrote, adding that it had improved since last year.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.