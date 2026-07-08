Trump, 80, Unravels With String of Mental Slips on World Stage

Donald Trump’s cognitive health is once again under scrutiny after a series of jaw-dropping gaffes on the world stage.

During a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Turkey, Trump repeatedly referred to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin”; mixed up the Islamic Republic of Iran with the “Islamic Republic of Japan”; and confused the name of Obama’s “JCPOA” nuclear deal with another acronym, the “JCPOC.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa alongside the NATO leaders summit at the Bestepe Presidential Compound in Ankara, Turkey, July 8, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The 80-year-old even bragged about his popularity on a social media app that doesn’t quite exist.

“Do you know who’s number one on Tic Tac? I am,” he said before correcting himself.

“I’m number one on TikTok—and all I talk about is how bad communism is.”

The gaffes were reminiscent of the kind of flubs Trump previously used to highlight his predecessor Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden gestures during a dedication ceremony for the opening of the Obama Presidential Center, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 18, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

However, Trump, who is now the oldest president to ever occupy the Oval Office, repeatedly insists he is in great shape, and often brags about “acing” cognitive tests, not realizing that they are in fact screening tests for dementia.

The president’s latest medical report from his White House physician also says he remains in “excellent health” and is fully fit to carry out his duties as Commander-in-Chief.

But political observers are not convinced—and Wednesday’s blunders did not help.

Trump and Mark Rutte spoke about Greenland at the NATO summit in Ankara. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The president was speaking on the second day of the NATO summit in Turkey, which began with Trump restating his “need” to control Greenland. He also slammed European allies as “hopeless” and threatened countries that did not support his war in Iran, which escalated overnight.

But things took an eyebrow-raising turn during Trump’s bilateral meeting with Zelensky, when he told reporters about the latest strikes on Iran.

“We had 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan,” he said.

At several points in the meeting, Trump also referred to Zelensky by the name of his greatest enemy.

“Do you have a question for President Putin, please,” he asked reporters, pointing to the Ukrainian leader.

Then, in another wild scene, Trump began fielding questions for the Russian president, telling the press: “Give us a question—not for Zelensky, give us a question for Putin.”

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alongside the NATO leaders summit at the Bestepe Presidential Compound, in Ankara, Turkey, July 8, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“When will he end this war?” a reporter asked Trump, as Zelensky watched on.

“That’s a good question,” Trump said. “I don’t think I’ve ever answered that question... He’s going to tell you he wants it ended.”

The meeting came with welcome news for the NATO alliance, with the president announcing he would allow Ukraine to manufacture Patriot air defense systems to protect itself from Russian missiles.

But in taking questions from reporters, Trump also referred to Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran - otherwise known as the “JCPOA” - as the “JCPOC”.

And he occasionally struggled to hear questions, requiring Secretary of State Marco Rubio to step in.

“As part of security guarantees, are you ready to close the skies in case Russia attacks again?” a reporter asked Trump.

“Close what?” he replied.

“Close the skies over Ukraine,” the reporter repeated.

Rubio interjected: “Close the skies,” he said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio had to help Trump with questions. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The jaw-dropping press conference left observers once again questioning Trump’s cognitive health - and the hypocrisy of Republicans.

“More than a decade later, I still see some people attacking Obama for accidentally saying 57 instead of 47 one time,” said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council.

“They made political capital out of every Biden stumble just handed critics a clip they’ll be talking about for a long time,” mused another social media observer.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a Ukraine Compact meeting, as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky stands next to him. Yves Herman

Biden also accidentally referred to Zelensky at a NATO summit two years ago, introducing him with: “Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin.”