Trump Abandons His Whiny Little ‘From the Desk’ Blog After One Month
WE HARDLY KNEW YE
There’s bad news for the extremely tiny number of people who have been enjoying Donald Trump’s rambling and bitter blog in recent weeks. According to CNBC, the former president’s “From the Desk” blog, which he used as an alternative to Twitter but without the mercy of a strict character limit, has been shut down for good. The site has only existed since the start of May and had reportedly been recording very poor traffic. Trump’s senior aide Jason Miller told CNBC that the little-read blog “will not be returning... It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on.” Miller added: “Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing.” Trump was thrown off all major social media platforms in the wake of his incendiary posts that helped to incite the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.