Trump Abruptly Calls Off Iran Talks in a Fit Over ‘18 Hour Flight’

President Donald Trump says he is canceling planned peace talks to end the war in Iran because the 18-hour flight to Pakistan just isn’t worth the trouble.

Trump, 79, phoned into Fox News to announce the move, saying he’d told his key negotiators, Steve Witkoff, the special envoy, and Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, to stay home.

“I’ve told my people a little while ago, they were getting ready to leave, and I said, ‘Nope, you’re not making an 18 hour flight to go there,’” Trump told Fox News, according to comments read aloud on the network’s air.

“’We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you’re not going to be making any more 18-hour flights to sit around talking about nothing,’” he continued.

The president then confirmed via Truth Social that he had pulled out, saying it was simply “too much work.”

“I just cancelled the trip of my representatives going is Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians. Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work!” he ranted.

“Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership.’ Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!” the president continued.

Trump said it was too much work to try and end the war he started. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The news comes as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had recently departed Islamabad, where he was engaged in talks with Pakistani officials, according to CNN.

The canceled trip is the latest sign that the U.S. and Iran are far from reaching any sort of agreement.

A previous trip from Vice President JD Vance was unsuccessful, as he could not convince Iran to turn over its nuclear stockpile or curb its nuclear program.