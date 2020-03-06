Trump Abruptly Cancels Trip to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
President Donald Trump has abruptly cancelled Friday’s scheduled trip to the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where he was due to discuss his administration’s response to the rapidly-spreading coronavirus outbreak. Local media in Atlanta were still expecting the president’s arrival early Friday morning, but were informed by the White House that the trip had been postponed with no alternative date arranged. “The President is no longer traveling to Atlanta today. The CDC has been proactive and prepared since the very beginning and the President does not want to interfere with the CDC’s mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency,” the White House said in a statement, according to Atlanta news network WSBTV. It was reported that Trump will instead fly to Tennessee to assess the damage from this week’s tornados, and then head to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida for the weekend.