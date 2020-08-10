Trump Abruptly Departs Briefing Room After Shooting Outside White House
‘UNDER CONTROL’
President Donald Trump abruptly departed a Monday evening briefing, telling reporters upon his return that Secret Service had shot a “suspect” outside the White House. Near the start of the briefing, a Secret Service agent approached the president at the podium, ushering him out of the room and into the Oval Office. While the president was away, the briefing room was placed under lockdown. Upon his return a few minutes later, Trump informed reporters that the Secret Service had shot someone outside the fence, but that the situation was under control.
Trump said the person, whose condition remains unknown, had been taken to the hospital. “I feel very safe with Secret Service, they’re fantastic people,” Trump said. “They just wanted me to step aside for a little while to make sure that everything was cleared outside.” Trump said further details would come in a later press briefing.