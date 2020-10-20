Trump ‘Abruptly Ended’ ‘60 Minutes’ Interview With Lesley Stahl: Report
WALK OUT
President Donald Trump reportedly walked out of his interview with 60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl on Tuesday, according to CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins. “Apparently there was some drama while President Trump was taping his 60 Minutes interview today,” Collins tweeted, adding that the president “abruptly ended his solo interview after around 45 minutes” and “did not return for a scheduled walk & talk he was supposed to tape” with Vice President Mike Pence.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris also taped separate interviews for the 60 Minutes episode scheduled to air this Sunday, Oct. 25. Trump and Pence were reportedly scheduled to appear on camera together but ended up taping their portions separately.
Shortly after the interview, the president apparently tried to create a diversion by tweeting a six-second clip of Stahl “not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me,” adding, “Much more to come.” Like Trump, Stahl was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic.