Trump Suddenly Threatens to Not Sign Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Unless $600 Checks Raised to $2000

President Trump threw a wrench into stimulus talks on Tuesday night, threatening not to sign the bill passed by both houses of Congress on Monday if stimulus checks for individuals did not increase from $600 to $2000, among a host of other demands. “I am also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation, and to send me a suitable bill,” Trump said, “or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package, and maybe that administration will be me.” According to The Washington Post, Trump had largely been uninvolved in negotiations for the stimulus, instead focusing on unsuccessful efforts to overturn his November election results.