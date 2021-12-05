Trump Accidentally Posts Statement Blasting His Own ‘Stupid’ Election Lies
WHOOPS
Twice-impeached former President Donald Trump blasted out a brief statement on Saturday night that appeared to unintentionally refute his own long-running (and bogus) claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him. “Anybody that doesn’t think there wasn’t massive Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is either very stupid, or very corrupt!” the statement read.
Trump’s (apparently) accidental double-negative means the opposite of what Trump and numerous conservatives have been falsely insisting about the 2020 presidential outcome. During the end of his presidency, Trump led a failed, anti-democratic, and at times deadly GOP crusade, based on baseless claims of election fraud, to try and overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. Trump and various figures in the Republican Party have continued pushing these lies in their efforts to execute an increasing number of election and voting crackdowns across the country.
Trump spokespeople did not respond to messages Saturday seeking clarification about whether the ex-president and current leader of the GOP meant the opposite of what he said in his written statement, or if Trump was in fact admitting that he was either incredibly dumb or astoundingly corrupt.