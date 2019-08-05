Trump Accidentally Says Dayton Mass Shooting Was in Toledo

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump gave his condolences to victims of mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend—but then threw a third city into the mix. “May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo and may God protect them,” Trump said, incorrectly calling Dayton by the name of a different Ohio city. “May God protect all of those from Texas to Ohio, may God bless the victims and their families, may God bless America.” The blunder came at the end of a speech in which Trump said: “These barbaric slaughters are an assault on our communities, an attack on our nation and a crime against all humanity. We are sickened by this monstrous evil, the cruelty, the hatred, the malice, the bloodshed, and the terror.” Trump did correctly identify Dayton earlier in his speech as the location of the attack. The shooting, which happened early Sunday morning, claimed nine lives.
Presidential candidate and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan was one of many who noticed Trump’s gaffe, taking to Twitter to say: “Toledo. Fck me.”