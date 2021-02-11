Trump Accuser Asks Judge to Move Ahead With Stalled Lawsuit Against Ex-President

Read it at Business Insider
A former Apprentice contestant who accused Donald Trump of groping and kissing her without her consent is asking a judge to let her go ahead with her lawsuit against him now that he’s out of the White House. Summer Zervos’ defamation case was halted in March 2020 after Trump’s defense lawyers argued that, as a sitting president, he should not be tried in state courts. But, as Zervos’ attorney noted in a new filing, “Defendant now is no longer President. As a result, Defendant’s appeal is moot.” The lawsuit is one of several civil suits facing Trump since his term ended.