Trump Accuses Amazon of Postal ‘Scam,’ Demands Washington Post Register as a ‘Lobbyist’

President Trump on Saturday embarked on his second attack on Amazon in two days, accusing the company of running a “Post Office scam” costing “billions of dollars” in potential revenue. “While we are on the subject, it is reported that the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon,” he wrote on Twitter. “That amounts to billions of dollars,” he said. He went on to blast the company’s reported increase in lobbying staff, complaining that the “Fake Washington Post” is “used as a lobbyist” by Amazon and “should so register.” The Washington Post operates separately from Amazon but the newspaper is owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos, the CEO and founder of Amazon. The president’s attack appears to come in response to a Washington Post story published Friday that says his business affairs are “under unprecedented assault” as a result of the ongoing Russia investigation and the scandal over a payoff by his personal lawyer to porn star Stormy Daniels.
