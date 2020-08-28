Trump Accuses Biden of Surrendering to Coronavirus That’s Killed 180,000 Americans
C'MON, MAN!
Unleashing one of his numerous attacks on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday during his Republican National Convention speech, President Donald Trump accused the former vice president of surrendering to COVID-19. The president’s handling of the virus, meanwhile, has resulted in over 180,000 dead Americans and counting.
“If we had listened to Joe, hundreds of thousands more Americans would have died,” Trump said after boasting about his partial travel restriction on China. “Instead of following the science, Joe Biden wants to inflict a painful shutdown on the entire country.”
Adding that Biden would “inflict” that “painful shutdown” to stem the spread of the virus, the president claimed the “cost of the Biden shutdown” would result in drug overdoses, alcoholism, and suicide.
“Joe Biden’s plan is not a solution to the virus but rather, it’s a surrender to the virus,” Trump said.