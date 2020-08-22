Trump Accuses ‘Deep-State’ FDA of Intentionally Delaying Coronavirus Vaccine Testing
SAY WHAT?
President Trump attacked the Federal Drug Administration on Saturday morning, alleging with zero evidence that the agency has intentionally slow-walked COVID-19 vaccine testing ahead of the 2020 election. “The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics,” he tweeted. “Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives! @SteveFDA.” In another Saturday tweet, Trump blasted the FDA’s decision to revoke its emergency use authorization of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment. “Many doctors and studies disagree with this!” he said, reposting a Twitter Moments tweet from June.