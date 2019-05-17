Trump Accuses FBI of ‘TREASON!’ for Investigation of His Campaign

Donald Trump claimed early Friday that his 2016 campaign was “conclusively spied on” and accused those responsible of all-caps “TREASON!” The president hasn’t produced any evidence for his much-repeated belief that his campaign was illegally monitored, but it has been backed by his attorney general, William Barr. “Nothing like this has ever happened in American Politics,” said Trump. “A really bad situation. TREASON means long jail sentences, and this was TREASON!” Trump’s outburst comes days after Barr announced the appointment of a U.S. attorney to review the origins of the Russia investigation. The Justice Department did investigate possible ties between Russia and Trump campaign officials, but it’s not been proven that it investigated the campaign itself.