Trump Accuses Kurds of Releasing ISIS Prisoners to Bait Him Back Into Syria
President Trump has accused the Syrian Kurds—who, until last week, were America's most important allies in the fight against ISIS—of releasing ISIS prisoners in an attempt to bait him. In an attack on Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade, who has been sharply critical of Trump’s actions toward the Kurds, Trump denied his decision to withdraw troops from Syria could lead to an ISIS resurgence. In an apparent response to reports that hundreds of ISIS-related prisoners have escaped since Turkey invaded Syria last week, the president tweeted: “Europe had a chance to get their ISIS prisoners, but didn’t want the cost. ‘Let the USA pay,’ they said... Kurds may be releasing some to get us involved.” Trump said the escaped prisoners should be “easily recaptured” by Turkey or European nations, which he urged to “move quickly.” The New York Times reported Sunday that the U.S. had failed to transfer five-dozen “high-value” ISIS detainees out of Syria.