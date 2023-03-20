Trump Accuses Manhattan DA of Criminal ‘Interference in a Presidential Election’
BLAME GAME
Donald Trump has accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of “the crime of ‘interference in a presidential election’” after the former president claimed he will be arrested this week. Over the weekend, Trump told his followers on his Truth Social platform that he’d learned from “illegal leaks” that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday over his alleged hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and called for his fans to “protest” and “take our nation back.” On Sunday night, Trump claimed Bragg himself should be facing prosecution. “It is the District Attorney of Manhattan who is breaking the law by using the fake and fully discredited testimony (even by the [Southern District of New York]!) of a convicted liar, felon and jailbird, Michael Cohen, to incredibly persecute, prosecute, and indict a former president, and now leading (by far!) presidential candidate, for a crime that doesn’t exist,” Trump wrote. “Alvin Bragg should be held accountable for the crime of ‘interference in a presidential election.’” On Saturday, Bragg emailed his staff to say that he would not tolerate “attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York.”