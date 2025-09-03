Trump Accuses Putin of Plot Against America in Bonkers Post

President Donald Trump has lashed out at the leaders of Russia, China and North Korea in an angry Truth Social post accusing them of engaging in a plot against the U.S.

China’s Xi Jingping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un are all in Beijing for China’s celebration of the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II.

Trump raged online as Xi was seen presiding over a huge military parade alongside world leaders in Tiananmen Square for China’s Victory Day celebrations, flexing his military might.

Chinese President Xi Jingping ensured Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kimg Jong-Un were front and center beside him during the parade. Alexander Kazakov/Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via Reuters

“The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and “blood” that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader. Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory,” Trump began his screed.

“I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration,” he continued.

Trump ended his note with a direct accusation against the world leaders.

“Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”

His outraged post is a response to what some believe are China’s attempts to rewrite the history of World War II, particularly in a way that downplays U.S. involvement while emphasizing that of the USSR.

The occasion is being marked by a massive military parade in the capital, including demonstrations of new military hardware from China. Among its introductions was the first intercontinental ballistic missile in years, stunning experts, according to CNN.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin walks with China's President Xi Jinping and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Sergey Bobylev/Getty Images

Ahead of the event, The Washington Post explained, several Chinese scholars, media outlets, and think tanks “have downplayed the significance of American assistance to China during World War II, casting the U.S. as a self-serving power then and now.”

American historians disagree with these assertions, particularly those that suggest China would have won against Japan without U.S. involvement.

A professor at the Harvard Kennedy School explained to The Post that both countries needed each other.

“Without China’s continued resistance, the U.S. would have had a much bigger problem in the Asia-Pacific region, and without American financial assistance and military advice, China would have had it much harder to last till the end of the war,” Rana Mitter said.

President Donald Trump (right) called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine “difficult.” Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Speaking to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins from Beijing, correspondent Ivan Watson emphasized that Xi was demonstrating how important Putin and Kim Jong-Un were to him by placing them front and center.

He also noted that the leaders were clearly sending a message to the U.S., “calling out bullying” and urging leaders to oppose “Cold War mentality”, explaining, “These are all code words that he and the Russian president use to criticize international relations that they would argue have too long been dominated by the U.S.”

After Trump’s attempted peace talks with Putin last month failed to bear fruit, the president is likely feeling threatened by the display of friendship between Putin and China.

Following meetings between the two leaders, Putin described Xi as a “dear friend”, telling him, “Our close communication reflects the strategic nature of Russia-China relations, which are at an unprecedentedly high level. We were always together then, and we remain together now.”

In a Tuesday interview on The Scott Jennings Radio Show, Trump said he was “very disappointed” in Putin and added that he was working on a plan regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“I am very disappointed in President Putin, I can say that, and we will be doing something to help people live,” the president said, without elaborating further.