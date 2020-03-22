Trump Activates National Guard to New York, California, and Washington

Read it at CNBC
President Trump announced on Sunday that members of the National Guard will be activated to New York, California, and Washington state to help the states combat the coronavirus crisis. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will cover the costs for the deployment to the states, which the president said “are hit very hard.” Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for both Washington state and New York. At least 7,300 of the 540,000 National Guard members in the country have been helping all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, fight the coronavirus outbreak, according to The New York Times.