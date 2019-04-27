Trump Acts Out Paris Terror Attacks on NRA Stage, Complete With Shooting Gestures and Sound Effects

President Trump appeared to re-enact the 2015 Paris terror attacks in his speech at the National Rifle Association's conference Friday, claiming the country's strict gun laws were to blame for the attack's high death toll. Trump said that if “there was one gun being carried by one person on the other side” who had “aimed at the opposite direction,” there “very well could’ve been a whole different result.” He then started making shooting gestures with his hands, complete with sound effects, while saying, “Get over here! Boom. Get over here! Boom. And then they left.” The terror attacks killed 130 and injured 350, making it the deadliest attack in France since World War II.