Trump Actually Has Nice Things to Say About Harris and Biden After Calls
SAY WHAT?
Donald Trump revealed details of his phone conversations with U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who both called after a second apparent assassination attempt on the former president. During a town hall meeting in Flint, Michigan, Trump he said he had “a nice conversation,” with Biden, adding that, “I appreciated that he called about what happened the other day.” Trump also said his call with Harris was “very, very nice,” and that he appreciated the gesture—despite audible boos from the crowd. “No, it was very nice,” Trump interjected. Though the former president eventually lamented the pair’s kindness, hinting at the fact it may be hard to criticize them again. “He was so nice to me yesterday. In one way I sort of wish the call wasn’t made because I do feel a little... He’s so nice. ‘I’m so sorry about what happened and all that.’” Trump continued: “Same with Kamala today. She could not have been nicer,” Trump added. “But the fact is we have to have people that are respected by the opponent.” Harris had earlier revealed that she “checked on him to see if he was okay.”