Trump ‘Adamantly Wanted to Go the Capitol’ on Jan. 6 During Attack, Retired DC Cop Says
‘ENCOURAGED MORE RIOTING’
A retired Washington, D.C. cop who was in Donald Trump’s motorcade on January 6, 2021, says the then-president “adamantly” wanted to go to the Capitol during the riot. Mark Robinson’s comments during an interview with CNN on Monday night bolster testimony previously given to the House select committee investigating the insurrection by White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who said Trump became “irate” when his security team told him he couldn’t go to the Capitol during the attack. Robinson, who was in the lead car of the motorcade, heard about Trump’s wishes through communications from the Secret Service. “I think during the speech, shortly thereafter, he had finished the speech, that the president was getting into the motorcade and he was upset. And he adamantly wanted to go to the Capitol,” Robinson said. “And even when we departed from the Ellipse, it was repeated again.” Robinson added: “Now knowing what actually happened, that would’ve been horrible. Had the motorcade responded to the Capitol, I think, would’ve just been far worse. I think it would have probably encouraged more rioting.”