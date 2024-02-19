Trump Addresses Navalny’s Death by Making It About Himself
Donald Trump finally addressed the death of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny by—go figure—making it killing about himself. The disgraced ex-president made no mention of Vladimir Putin or the Russian regime, instead pivoting from Navalny’s death in a remote penal colony to Trump’s legal and political woes, including Friday’s ruling that he must pay $364 million in a New York civil fraud case. “The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country,” Trump posted to his Truth Social page on Monday morning. “It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction. Open Borders, Rigged Elections, and Grossly Unfair Courtroom Decisions are DESTROYING AMERICA,” he continued with a clear reference to his recent spate of unfavorable court decisions. Trump finished up his first remarks about Navalny with an all-caps tirade: “WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION! MAGA 2024.”