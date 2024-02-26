Trump Adds Insult to Injury as Koch Network Stops Funding Haley

Donald Trump couldn’t resist taking a swing at an influential conservative network which spent months—and tens of millions of dollars—supporting the campaign of his Republican nomination rival Nikki Haley after the group said it would stop funding her in the wake of her latest primary defeat.

Americans for Prosperity Action, which had backed the former South Carolina governor as the conservative with the best chance of stopping Trump obtaining the 2024 GOP nomination, took the decision to stop spending on Haley’s campaign the day after she was crushed in her home state’s primary. Trump, who breezed past Haley by a 20-point margin, seized the opportunity to roast the network created by the billionaire Koch brothers for bothering to back his opponent in the first place.

“AMERICAN’S FOR NO PROSPERITY JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THEY ARE NO LONGER SUPPORTING NIKKI ‘BRAINDEAD’ (BIRDBRAIN?) HALEY,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform Sunday. “CHARLES KOCH AND HIS GROUP GOT PLAYED FOR SUCKERS RIGHT FROM THE BEGINNING!”

On Sunday, Politico reported that Americans For Prosperity CEO Emily Seidel sent an email to staff saying AFP Action would “take stock” in the wake of Trump’s fourth consecutive victory in his bid for the nomination, adding that the group would concentrate on competitive Congressional races.

“She has made it clear that she will continue to fight and we wholeheartedly support her in this effort,” Seidel wrote of Haley. “But given the challenges in the primary states ahead, we don’t believe any outside group can make a material difference to widen her path to victory.”

It’s now unclear how much longer Haley intends to remain in the race. Over the weekend, she told reporters she would “keep going all the way through Super Tuesday” on March 5.

“I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run for president. I’m a woman of my word,” Haley told her supporters Saturday after the latest setback to her White House campaign. She added: “I’m not giving up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden.”