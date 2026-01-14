Trump Admin Abruptly Freezes Visa Processing for 75 Countries
The Trump administration announced that it will suspend the processing of immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries. On Wednesday, the Department of State posted a statement saying the countries were chosen because the agency accused citizens from those nations of taking “welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates.” The suspension will take effect on Jan. 21 and will affect Somalia, Iran, Russia, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Yemen, Thailand, Brazil, and other countries. The Department of State noted that the suspension will remain in place “until the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people.” Since entering office, President Donald Trump, 79, has prioritized an immigration crackdown, with the Department of Homeland Security reporting that more than 605,000 deportations have occurred in 2025, and the State Department revoking around 100,000 visas. Wednesday’s decision is an extension of guidance given by the Department of State in November, which advised embassy and consular officials around the world to tighten rules for admitting immigrants who may potentially become a “public charge” in the U.S. The suspension will not affect those seeking non-immigrant visas, including temporary tourist or business visas, which make up the majority of visa applications and are expected to increase ahead of the 2026 World Cup.