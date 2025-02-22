Cheat Sheet
1

Trump Admin Agrees to Restore 9/11 Health Program Funding

REMEMBER TO NEVER FORGET
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.22.25 2:50AM EST 
New York City firefighters take a rest at the World Trade Center after two hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers September 11, 2001 in New York.
New York City firefighters take a rest at the World Trade Center after two hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers September 11, 2001 in New York. Ron Agam/Getty Images

After overwhelming blowback from both sides of the aisle, President Donald Trump’s administration has agreed that DOGE will keep its hands off the World Trade Center Health Program, which provides medical care and monitoring to more than 100,000 9/11 first responders. Last week, Elon Musk took his DOGE bulldozer to the WTC Health Program and terminated 20 percent of its staff. The decision received very public criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, along with New Yorkers who have come to depend on the program. “The World Trade Center Health Program has been a lifeline to sickened 9/11 responders, who selflessly gave so much,” said FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker in response to the news. “Cuts to its grant funding will limit our ability to prove that new conditions are WTC-related, and should be added to the list of covered conditions. This will hinder our efforts to provide treatment coverage for new conditions, which is a tragedy for all Americans who swore they would never forget.” GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis was joined by eight other New York and New Jersey lawmakers who wrote Trump a letter Wednesday night urging him to reverse the harm Musk’s cost-cutting agency caused. The GOP House lawmakers wrote in their letter: “We urge you, as a native New Yorker who lived in New York City as it recovered from the 9/11 terrorist attacks, to reverse these actions by rehiring the terminated probationary staff, restoring the canceled FDNY research grant contract, and fencing off the WTC Health Program, which was authorized in statute as mandatory spending, from any further staff and funding reductions.” Malliotakis said Thursday night that the legislators “received confirmation from the White House that there will be no cuts to staffing at the World Trade Center Healthcare Program and research grants related to 9/11 illnesses.” It was news that pleased New York Senator Chuck Schumer, who pointed to the decision to cut funding in the first place as “a clear example of the damaging Trump-DOGE shoot first, ask questions later approach for their rash cuts and layoffs.”

2
MTG Spreads Racist ‘Birther’ Lie About Obama, Because of Course
FRAUD SQUAD
William Vaillancourt
Published 02.22.25 1:51AM EST 
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene—the evolution-denying, QAnon-promoting conspiracy theorist known for calling the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting a false flag operation and for confusing the name of the secret Nazi police force with a cold soup—gave more oxygen this week to the long-debunked, racist conspiracy pushed by the likes of Donald Trump that former President Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States. “Oohhh this is great!!” Greene tapped out on X while reposting a video from another user who falsely captioned it, “Obamas birth certificate was fraudulent!” The hour-long video, despite being uploaded to X on Feb. 20, showed a 2016 press conference by Joe Arpaio, the then-sheriff of Arizona’s Maricopa County, who insisted that Obama’s birth certificate was forged. Greene, who in 2021 was stripped of her committee assignments by the House due to her outlandish views and past social media posts, is now chairwoman of the DOGE Subcommittee, which works with the Elon Musk-led initiative whose proponents have made several false claims about it uncovering “fraud.”

3
Flint Water Lawsuit Against Engineering Company Settled for $53 Million
NOT OUR FAULT
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.22.25 1:32AM EST 
FLINT, MI - JANUARY 23: The City of Flint Water Plant is illuminated by moonlight on January 23, 2016 in Flint, Michigan.
FLINT, MI - JANUARY 23: The City of Flint Water Plant is illuminated by moonlight on January 23, 2016 in Flint, Michigan. Brett Carlsen/Getty Image

An engineering company linked to the Flint, Michigan, lead water contamination crisis nearly a decade ago has agreed to pay $53 million in damages, settling the lawsuit on Friday, AP News reported. Veolia North America’s recent agreement with Flint residents adds to the $26.3 million already settled with the company, along with $626 million from the state of Michigan and other parties. The $53 million settlement will be distributed to about 26,000 individuals represented by law firms, according to the Michigan attorney general’s office. In exchange, the state will drop its separate lawsuit against Veolia. Despite the settlement, the company refuses to admit any responsibility for the lead found in the water, claiming that it merely consulted after the city was already pulling water from the Flint River in 2014. “This final settlement is in no way an admission of responsibility, but the best resolution to avoid decades of costly, unproductive, and time-consuming litigation, and to bring closure for all parties involved,” Veolia said. The water was left untreated to prevent corrosion, causing lead to leach from aging pipes. However, critics believe Veolia could have done more before the switch was made.

4
GOP Rep. Bails on CNN’s Jake Tapper Hours After Facing Angry Constituents
NO-SHOW
William Vaillancourt
Updated 02.22.25 3:49AM EST 
Published 02.22.25 1:09AM EST 
CNN/The Lead

Rep. Rich McCormick, the Georgia Republican who got an earful from angry constituents at a town hall on Thursday, pulled out of a scheduled interview on CNN Friday, The Lead anchor Jake Tapper informed viewers. “We should note we were also supposed to speak with Georgia Congressman Rich McCormick,” Tapper said after wrapping up an interview with Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-OR). “He was booked when we started the show. We were under the impression he was coming, but he canceled the appearance less than an hour ago.” The previous night, McCormick was confronted by locals in Roswell, Georgia, over his support for the sweeping budget cuts and firings spearheaded by Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). One constituent told McCormick that “tyranny is rising in the White House and a man has declared himself our king,” then asked what the congressman and his colleagues were planning to do “to rein in the megalomaniac in the White House.” The Republican lawmaker replied, “When you talk about tyranny, when you talk about presidential power, I remember having the same discussion with Republicans when Biden was elected.” That response drew plenty of boos.

5
WATCH: Trump Clumsily Sidesteps Answering Whether Putin Is a Dictator
SMOOOOOTH
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Updated 02.22.25 4:02AM EST 
Published 02.21.25 6:31PM EST 
Donald Trump.
Donald Trump avoided answering a question about whether Vladimir Putin is a dictator. Win McNamee/Getty Images

When asked point-blank during a press conference whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is a dictator, Donald Trump ignored the question with a clumsy, evasive response. Earlier this week, Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “dictator” in a scathing Truth Social post that blamed Ukraine for its war with Russia. Trump seemed unwilling to apply that same “dictator” label to Putin, however, when a reporter asked him about it during a press conference on Friday. “I think President Putin and President Zelensky are going to have to get together, because, you know what, we want to stop killing millions of people,” Trump said, rather than answering the actual question. Zelensky, who was democratically elected in 2019, hasn’t faced elections during Ukraine’s three-year-long war with Russia, in line with his nation’s constitution. Putin, meanwhile, has maintained an iron grip on Russia since 1999. Nearly all of his political opponents are dead, in jail, in exile, or barred from running against him. In addition to his attacks on Zelensky, Trump has entered peace talks with Russia to end the conflict, but has sidelined Ukraine from these conversations.

6
Hooters Goes Bust after Racking Up $300 Million in Debt
ALL THE BREAST
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.21.25 4:58PM EST 
Published 02.21.25 1:03PM EST 
Hooters
Gil Cohen Magen/Gil Cohen Magen/ REUTERS

Bad news for Americans who love a meal with a side of cleavage—Hooters is going bankrupt. The popular restaurant chain, largely known for its servers’ skimpy outfits, is $300 million in debt. Almost 300 locations are scattered nationwide, historically enticing casual diners and drinkers with cheap beers and American comfort food. It isn’t the only chain prepping for its downfall—Red Lobster also filed for bankruptcy last summer. Both have blamed rising rent and food prices. Plus, they say, people are eating out less and ordering in more. The owl-themed spot first opened in Clearwater, Florida in 1983. For over four decades, it has greeted millions of Americans. But its loyal fans just aren’t cutting it anymore. Hooters is readying itself to restructure through Chapter 11—a policy which allows them to negotiate leases and loans in order to reorganize. Hooter-holics shouldn’t lose hope yet. Chapter 11 worked for Red Lobster, which emerged triumphant after closing 100 restaurants and ending their debts. The private equity-owned restaurant already shut down 40 of its “underperforming” locations in June to try and stay above water. Nationwide, dozens of chains are facing the same fate: from big players like Applebee’s and TGI Fridays to small, locally-owned businesses.

7
Whistleblower Chelsea Manning Makes Surprise Show of Support at Luigi Mangione Hearing
GOING TO BAT
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 02.21.25 3:20PM EST 
Chelsea Manning and Luigi Mangione.
Chelsea Manning was among the supporters at a courthouse for Luigi Mangione’s hearing on Friday. Getty Images

One-time whistleblower Chelsea Manning was one of the hundred-plus people who packed a Manhattan courthouse ahead of Luigi Mangione’s hearing on Friday, according to a report. Manning, who leaked classified military documents, arrived at 8:15 a.m. ahead of the 2:15 p.m. hearing where Mangione will answer to charges that he murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, People reported. “I am here exercising my Sixth Amendment right,” Manning told People at the courthouse. ”I am a member of the New York City public here to witness our court proceedings.” Manning is a former American soldier who was imprisoned for seven years for leaking hundreds of thousands of classified documents that exposed U.S war crimes. In 2017, her sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama. Supporters thronged the courthouse and erupted in support when Mangione’s attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo arrived, People reported. A huge image depicting Mangione with a halo around his head was also observed projected onto a Manhattan building ahead of his hearing, with the caption “Free Luigi.”

8
Salman Rushdie’s Stabber Found Guilty of Attempted Murder
JUSTICE
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.21.25 3:28PM EST 
Salman Rushdie
Fabrizio Bensch/Fabrizio Bensch/ REUTERS

Sir Salman Rushdie’s stabber was today found guilty of attempted murder, three years after attacking the author during an onstage lecture. The assailant, 27-year-old Hadi Matar, was charged after an eight day trial. He launched his attempt at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York, where 77-year-old Rushdie was about to publicly speak. He stabbed the author 15 times in the right eye, chest, hand, neck, and stomach, leaving Rushdie to fear that he was dying. During the trial, Rushdie recalled blood pouring from his open wounds, and Matar “hitting and slashing” him. The Indian-born British American writer was left partially blind and paralyzed in his hand. Matar, however, pled not guilty, and his attorney argued that the prosecution wasn’t able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he intended to kill Rushdie. But the jury deliberated quickly before announcing a guilty verdict and Matar now faces more than 30 years in prison. Rushdie has detailed the incident in a memoir titled Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder. He’s also critically-acclaimed for writing famous fantasy novels such as Haroun and the Sea of Stories and The Satanic Verses.

9
LA Fire Chief Axed as Mayor Alleges She Made Major Gaffe Ahead of Wildfires
FLAMED OUT
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 02.21.25 3:32PM EST 
Kristin Crowley
Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Los Angeles’ fire chief Kristin Crowley was fired Friday and accused of making a major gaffe on the day deadly wildfires broke out in the city last month. Mayor Karen Bass said it was specifically Crowley’s handling of the Palisades Fire that led to her getting the ax. “We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley’s watch,” Bass said Friday—a bombshell indictment on Crowley’s decision making if true. Bass also alleged Crowley refused to conduct an after action report on the fires. “These require her removal,” Bass said. The firing comes after weeks of bickering between the officials, beginning as early as Jan. 10 when Crowley told news outlets, including CNN, the city of Los Angeles had failed her department by leaving it underfunded and understaffed. Bass, who was abroad when fires broke out, appeared with Crowley at news conferences as a united front during the fires. With the flames extinguished, however, Bass has since alleged that Crowley did not properly alert her to the city’s fire risk. Had she done that, she claims she would have canceled her Africa trip.

10
U.S. Economic Growth Stalls as Trump Imposes More Tariffs
TRUMP SLUMP
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.22.25 4:00AM EST 
Published 02.21.25 6:39PM EST 
Donald Trump
Nathan Howard/Reuters

Investors are increasingly concerned about the U.S. economy, as statistics show continuing high inflation and a slowing economy, reported CNBC. Stocks hit new lows Friday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 700 points, the S&P 500 plunged by 1.7 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2 percent. Walmart shares also dropped 2.5 percent. CNBC reported that it was the worst day for the U.S. economy since President Donald Trump took office in January, with stockholders growing wary of rising tariffs and seemingly arbitrary policy changes. The economic data has pushed some investors into buying bonds, making yields fall. According to a consumer survey conducted by the University of Michigan, people are also worried about inflation. The survey found consumer sentiment fell 10 percent, with buyers showing concern as home sales fell by more than expected in January. A five-year inflation forecast also put inflation percentages at 3.5 percent, the highest since 1995. Investors are reportedly choosing “safer” options for their money, such as consumer staples, health care, and utilities, as the economy slows. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Trump administration for comment.

