Trump Admin Blocks Biden Transition Team From Meeting With Intel Leaders: Report
COLD SHOULDER
President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team has been blocked from meeting with leaders of U.S. intelligence agencies after the Trump administration rejected numerous requests, The Washington Post reports. Current and former officials cited by the Post said the Biden team was prevented from holding meetings with the National Security Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and other intelligence agencies, leaving the transition team largely in the dark on current espionage operations. The meeting requests were rejected by the Trump administration despite the General Services Administration clearing the way for a smooth transition last month. The Biden team has been able to meet with the CIA and other agencies not tied to the Pentagon. A Defense Department spokeswoman denied the Biden team’s accusation and said they’d be given access next week.