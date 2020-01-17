Trump Admin Considers Changing Law That Bans Bribes for Overseas Business
The Trump administration is reportedly considering seeking changes to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, a U.S. law that makes it illegal for American companies to bribe foreign officials. “We are looking at it,” White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters Friday, Bloomberg reports. “I would just say: We are aware of it, we are looking at it, and we’ve heard complaints from some of our companies. I don’t want to say anything definitive policy-wise, but we are looking at it.” The law was reportedly designed to prevent American individuals and businesses from using cash or gifts to foreign officials as a means of winning overseas business. According to an excerpt of a forthcoming book by Washington Post reporters, Trump has complained about the rules and previously argued with then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson over scrapping it. “It’s just so unfair that American companies aren’t allowed to pay bribes to get business overseas,” Trump said, according to the book. “We’re going to change that.”