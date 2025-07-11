Trump Admin Goes Full TACO on Killing FEMA After Texas Floods

The Trump administration is backing away from getting rid of the Federal Emergency Management Agency after months of vowing to abolish it.

As President Donald Trump headed to Texas to see the brutal effects of the floods firsthand, a senior White House official told The Washington Post the administration is focused on “rebranding” the disaster response agency instead of eliminating it entirely.

President Donald Trump has gone back and forth on whether or not he plans to abolish FEMA. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The flash floods in Texas on July 4 killed more than 120 people, including 27 dead campers and counselors from Camp Mystic, with at least 150 people still missing. The devastation along the Guadalupe River has left both Republicans and Democrats questioning the government’s preparedness and response time to the catastrophe—especially after a CNN report that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem waited four days to sign off for crucial aid for the area.

Trump brushed off Noem’s slow response by saying she was the “first one” he saw on television there. The homeland security secretary called CNN’s report “fake news” and “absolute trash.”

“We were right on time. We were there,” Trump told NBC News. “In fact, she was the first one I saw on television.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has been hit with a backlash for taking too long to sign off on federal response in Texas. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The White House official emphasized to the Post that Trump will make the ultimate decision on FEMA but that the agency is not on track to be eliminated.

The official said the “theory” of the administration’s new approach is already “taking place in Texas” even “without any official action.”

“The president immediately delivered the dollars, Texas already has that money in their hands, and Gov. [Greg] Abbott is the lead decision-maker when it comes to the Texas floods,” the official told the Post. “You should expect this structure, that has quietly taken place, to continue.”

Trump first teased FEMA’s destruction in January, saying it was “frankly...not good” and that “the FEMA thing has not been a very successful experiment.”

More than 120 people have died so far in the brutal flash floods that swept through Texas. Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

In an executive order shortly after his inauguration, he said he would “begin the process of fundamentally reforming and overhauling FEMA, or maybe getting rid of FEMA.”

His warning prompted nationwide outrage, especially in states like California where natural disasters like fires have razed entire communities this year.

FEMA coordinates federal response to any disasters that receive a presidential disaster declaration and works closely with state officials to mitigate hazards and rescue people in need. The assistance includes providing housing repairs, covering medical expenses, removing debris, rebuilding public infrastructure, covering medical expenses, and paying for funerals.

FEMA has been pivotal in the communities’ fates after disasters like Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Sandy, and some of the most deadly earthquakes and wildfires in California. It currently has staff deployed to help people battle severe storms or tornadoes in Tennesee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky, Missouri, and more.

The shift on FEMA would not be Trump’s first switch-up: The president has already made his indecision a pattern since taking office. He has reversed his policies on tariffs several times in a series of flip-flops that left fellow world leaders and even some staff members confused.

Twenty-seven campers and counselors from Camp Mystic, a Christian camp for girls where former first lady Laura Bush once worked as a counselor, were killed in the flooding. Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images

White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson offered a vague statement to the Post when questioned about Trump’s suggestion to phase out FEMA.

She said that the FEMA Review Council, which Trump created by his executive order, “will recommend to the president how FEMA may be reformed in ways that best serve the national interest.” She added that “FEMA’s outsized role created a bloated bureaucracy that disincentivized state investment in their own resilience.”

The FEMA Review Council is expected to release a report in November with recommendations on improving federal disaster response.