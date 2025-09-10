Trump Admin Goes Tough on U.S. Mayors While Tiptoeing Around Moscow

It seems that nothing—and no one—can stop the Trump administration from deploying thousands of federal troops to American cities that neither need nor want them. But that same aggressive attitude is noticeably absent when it comes to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine.

At least, that’s the sentiment echoing across social media after some particularly abrasive remarks made by Border Czar Tom Homan on Wednesday morning.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Homan declared that local leaders will “not [be] stopping us” from sending in troops wherever the president sees fit.

Homan was blasting Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Governor Maura Healey over Boston’s immigration policies when host Lawrence Jones pointed out Wu’s overwhelming popularity. The Democrat mayor secured a sweeping 71.8 percent of votes in the mayoral primary this week.

“Is this what the voters want?” Jones asked, referring to Wu’s outright refusal to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. “She has a ton of support in Boston even though she protects these criminal migrants.”

The Trump official dismissed Jones’ point. “I don’t care who the mayor is,” he said.

“We’re going to do our job. If the mayors and governors don’t want to help, then get out of the way,” he continued. “Because if you don’t want to make your city safer—we will.”

Social media users quickly pounced on the contradiction: a president willing to steamroll U.S. mayors and governors, but reluctant to take on Putin and his own refusal to end the war he started more than three years ago.

“They worship Putin while alienating their allies and storming their own cities with troops,” one X user wrote. “Can anyone rationally justify/explain this?”

They worship Putin while alienating their allies and storming their own cities with troops. Can anyone rationally justify/explain this? — JM Shalley 🇨🇦 (@ShalleyJm) September 10, 2025

Another added, “Would be great if this administration was speaking to Putin the way they are to <checks notes> the fairly and freely elected mayors of U.S. cities.”

Most recently, the U.S. president has asked European leaders to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on products from India and China in a bid to pressure the two countries to stop buying Russian oil, thereby cutting off the country’s funding source.

Would be great if this administration was speaking to Putin the way they are to <checks notes> the fairly and freely elected mayors of U.S. cities. https://t.co/PfZ1pPc5Ir — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) September 10, 2025

White House officials are reportedly losing hope that the Trump administration will be able to broker a peace deal with Russia, which this week launched the biggest aerial strike of the war so far. Trump has repeatedly threatened tougher sanctions against Russia but has failed to follow through.

In fact, in some instances, his administration has eased restrictions, enabling Moscow to access money and materials critical to its invasion, The New York Times reported in July.