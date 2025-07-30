U.S. News

Trump Admin in Hot Water With Christian Family Foundation

‘DEPLORABLE’

The immigration department’s adoption of Christian aesthetics on social media is not going so well.

Amber Levis
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks at a news conference in New York following the weekend shooting of an off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer by an illegal migrant on July 21, 2025 in New York City. The off-duty officer was reportedly struck in the face and forearm in Manhattan’s Riverside Park on Saturday night by Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, a Dominican national who entered the country illegally. Noem has blamed sanctuary cities and their policies on immigration for the crime. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In the latest MAGA plot twist, Kristi Noem’s Department of Homeland Security has been brutally rebuked by the family of a famous conservative Christian painter.

The estate of Thomas Kinkade, the artist who created a painting used by the DHS in an inflammatory anti-immigration meme, is now considering taking legal action against the government agency, they wrote in a public statement.

The painting, “Morning Pledge,” depicts a saccharine scene of a Christian American utopia: A group of children raises an American flag in front of the town church as dusk descends on a quaint white suburb. On July 1, the DHS posted the painting on X with the caption “Protect the Homeland,” inflaming art critics and the political left.

The Kinkade estate has requested that the DHS remove the post and is consulting with legal counsel, as the department posted the painting without the family’s permission.

“At The Kinkade Family Foundation, we strongly condemn the sentiment expressed in the post and the deplorable actions that DHS continues to carry out,” Kinkade’s family wrote, “Like many of you, we were deeply troubled to see this image used to promote division and xenophobia associated with the ideals of DHS, as this is antithetical to our mission.”

They added, “We stand firmly with our communities who have been threatened and targeted by DHS, especially our immigrant, BIPOC, undocumented, LGBTQ+, and disabled relatives and neighbors.”

Thomas Kinkade.
Thomas Kinkade was known for depicting religious themes in his paintings, and once claimed that one in 20 American homes housed his art. John Storey/Getty Images

This is an unexpected update to the legacy of the Christian painter, whose works adorned the churches and homes of the Christian right in the 1990s.

By the time Kinkade died, he had become a “national joke” in both the art and Christian world, art critic Sarah Jones writes. Kinkade’s “kitsch” aesthetic, however, was adopted by the Trump administration’s social media campaign.

The White House has also adopted provocative AI-generated memes to promote MAGA ideals. Just days before posting Kinkade’s painting, the DHS promoted the opening of “Alligator Alcatraz” with images of AI-generated alligators wearing ICE hats.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told the Washington Post that the agency posts art that “celebrates America’s heritage and history.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the DHS and the Kinkade Family Foundation for comment.

Breaking News Intern

