Trump Admin in Hot Water With Christian Family Foundation

In the latest MAGA plot twist, Kristi Noem’s Department of Homeland Security has been brutally rebuked by the family of a famous conservative Christian painter.

The estate of Thomas Kinkade, the artist who created a painting used by the DHS in an inflammatory anti-immigration meme, is now considering taking legal action against the government agency, they wrote in a public statement.

The painting, “Morning Pledge,” depicts a saccharine scene of a Christian American utopia: A group of children raises an American flag in front of the town church as dusk descends on a quaint white suburb. On July 1, the DHS posted the painting on X with the caption “Protect the Homeland,” inflaming art critics and the political left.

Protect the Homeland.



“Morning Pledge” by Thomas Kinkade pic.twitter.com/JLs26R3VlO — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 1, 2025

The Kinkade estate has requested that the DHS remove the post and is consulting with legal counsel, as the department posted the painting without the family’s permission.

“At The Kinkade Family Foundation, we strongly condemn the sentiment expressed in the post and the deplorable actions that DHS continues to carry out,” Kinkade’s family wrote, “Like many of you, we were deeply troubled to see this image used to promote division and xenophobia associated with the ideals of DHS, as this is antithetical to our mission.”

They added, “We stand firmly with our communities who have been threatened and targeted by DHS, especially our immigrant, BIPOC, undocumented, LGBTQ+, and disabled relatives and neighbors.”

Thomas Kinkade was known for depicting religious themes in his paintings, and once claimed that one in 20 American homes housed his art. John Storey/Getty Images

This is an unexpected update to the legacy of the Christian painter, whose works adorned the churches and homes of the Christian right in the 1990s.

By the time Kinkade died, he had become a “national joke” in both the art and Christian world, art critic Sarah Jones writes. Kinkade’s “kitsch” aesthetic, however, was adopted by the Trump administration’s social media campaign.

A Heritage to be proud of, a Homeland worth Defending.



American Progress - John Gast pic.twitter.com/agU6bl8TZ8 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 23, 2025

The White House has also adopted provocative AI-generated memes to promote MAGA ideals. Just days before posting Kinkade’s painting, the DHS promoted the opening of “Alligator Alcatraz” with images of AI-generated alligators wearing ICE hats.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told the Washington Post that the agency posts art that “celebrates America’s heritage and history.”