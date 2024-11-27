Slew of Trump Admin Picks Targeted With ‘Violent’ Threats Ahead of Thanksgiving

A number of Donald Trump’s picks for positions in his administration have been targeted with “violent” threats over the past day, a transition team spokesperson said in a statement.

The group, which includes both the president-elect’s Cabinet nominees and administrative appointees, “were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them. These attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting,’” press aide Karoline Leavitt said in the statement.

The threats, however, were not credible, NBC News reported based on three unnamed senior law enforcement officials. They said that no devices had been found and that the threats may have been conveyed on social media, and that the threats were not directed at Trump, JD Vance, or any others protected by the Secret Service.

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Trump’s pick for ambassador to the United Nations, was driving home from Washington, D.C., for Thanksgiving with her husband and three-year-old son when they were notified of a bomb threat at their residence, according to a statement released by Stefanik’s office.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, Trump’s pick for ambassador to the United Nations, learned of the threat as she headed home for Thanksgiving. Elizabeth Frantz, Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

“New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism,” it read . “We are incredibly appreciative of the extraordinary dedication of law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe 24/7. We want to share our best wishes to the Upstate NY community for a happy and safe Thanksgiving.”

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, once Trump’s nominee for attorney general, was also among those targeted—even though he had previously withdrawn his name from contention amid a number of sexual misconduct allegations.

Police in Florida’s Okaloosa County said in a statement that a bomb threat had been made against the home of a relative of Gaetz’s, although they emphasized that “Gaetz is NOT a resident” of the address that was targeted. After performing a sweep, the police did not find any devices.

One-time attorney general pick Matt Gaetz, who has withdrawn his name from consideration, was among those targeted. Mike Blake/Reuters

Trump’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, said on X that a bomb threat was also made against his home.

“My family and I were not home at the time and are safe. We are working with law enforcement to learn more as this situation develops,” he said. “We are thankful for the swift actions taken by local officers to keep our family, neighbors, and local community secure.”

The FBI said in a statement that it is aware of the threats and is working with law enforcement partners to address them.

“President Trump and the Transition are focused on doing the work of uniting our nation by ensuring a safe and prosperous future,” Leavitt said. “With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us.”