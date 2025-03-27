Politics

Trump Admin Posts Its Most Unhinged Meme Yet

NO SHAME

The meme mocked a woman who was recently detained by ICE.

Kenneal Patterson
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

President Donald J Trump speaks to reporters about auto tariffs after signing an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 in Washington, DC.
The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

The official White House X account on Thursday posted its most bizarre meme to date: a Studio Ghibli-style AI cartoon of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer handcuffing a crying woman. The stout animated agent stands in front of an American flag while placing the restraints, and the woman is making a distressed expression. The caricature aims to mock Virginia Basora-Gonzalez, an undocumented immigrant who was arrested by ICE on the basis of illegal reentry. The White House seemed to scoff at the woman’s anguish, adding “She wept when taken into custody (picture attached).” Basora-Gonzalez was convicted of fentanyl trafficking but deported to the Dominican Republic in October 2020 before she could serve out her year-long sentence. She re-entered at an unknown date. Agents ambushed Basora-Gonzalez on March 12 outside the restaurant where she allegedly worked as a cook. Her court-appointed attorney said her re-entry did not make her a flight risk so she shouldn’t be detained before trial, but the government said that her pretrial detention was nevertheless required. Thursday’s post is just one of a number of wild memes Trump and his administration has shared in the last two months.

Kenneal Patterson

Kenneal Patterson

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Demands Congress Defund NPR and PBS ‘IMMEDIATELY’ in Late-Night Meltdown
Janna Brancolini
MediaWatch MTG’s Crazed Rant at Foreign Reporter Go Terribly Wrong
Erkki Forster
PoliticsMike Waltz Says He’s Never Met Jeffrey Goldberg. Here’s a Photo of Them Together
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsCause of Death Revealed for Biden-Appointed U.S. Attorney
Jasmine Venet
PoliticsGreenland Business Rescinds Invite for Usha Vance Visit
Emell Derra Adolphus