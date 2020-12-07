Trump Admin Turned Down Pfizer’s Offer to Sell More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to US: NYT
THROW AWAY YOUR SHOT
Trump administration officials turned down an offer from Pfizer to sell extra doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S., The New York Times reported on Monday. In July, the pharmaceutical company announced a deal with the U.S. government for an initial shipment of 100 million doses; enough to inoculate 50 million people, as the vaccine is administered in two shots. It is unknown how many additional doses were in Pfizer’s offer, which was given sometime in the late summer, according to the Times. Given Pfizer’s commitments with other nations, the United States may not be able to acquire extra doses of their vaccine until June, the Times wrote. Another vaccine, produced by Moderna, is currently awaiting emergency FDA approval, expected sometime later this month.