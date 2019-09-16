CHEAT SHEET
EXHIBIT A
Trump Admin Releases Satellite Photos It Says Prove Iran Attacked Saudi Oil Field
The Trump administration has released satellite photographs that it claims prove Iran was behind the attack on a Saudi oil field over the weekend. U.S. officials said the photos showed 17 points of impact at Saudi facilities from strikes that appear to have originated from the north or northwest, which would suggest the attack came from Iran or Iraq rather than from Yemen to the west. The New York Times reported that some of the strikes in the images appeared to have come from the west, making the claims less clear-cut. The Iranian-backed Houthi militia, which operates in Yemen, has claimed responsibility for the strikes and Tehran has denied any involvement. Administration officials also told reporters that a combination of drones and cruise missiles may have been used in the attack, which the officials said would be beyond the capabilities of the Houthi rebels. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran was behind what he called “an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply” and asserted that there was “no evidence the attacks came from Yemen.”