Trump Admin Revokes Rappers’ Visas After MAGA Meltdown
The U.S. State Department revoked the visas for the British rap-punk duo Bob Vylan. The decision followed an incident during Glastonbury, Britain’s largest music festival, where the vocalist, Pascal Robinson-Foster, led the audience in chanting phrases such as “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF.” Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau announced the visa cancellations on Monday, following calls from Republican politicians and pro-Israel social media for the musicians’ visas to be revoked. This follows a wave of visa cancellations and blockages made by the State Department and pressure on the White House from pro-Israel groups to combat anti-Israel speech. Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted about the incident, calling it “truly sick” and “the base of the Democrat party.” However, the incident occurred in England, where there is no exact equivalent of the American political party. Cruz posted a follow-up tweet: “Lots of comments saying this is in England. True. These are the looney [sic] British anti-Israel Left.” According to Deadline, United Talent Agency dropped the band. On Sunday, Robinson-Foster posted on Instagram, writing: “Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.”