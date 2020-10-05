Trump Admin Revokes Visa of Ukrainian Fixer Who Tried to Help Giuliani Dig Up Dirt on Biden
LOCKED OUT
The State Department has revoked the visa of Andrii Telizhenko, a Ukrainian fixer that Rudy Giuliani took to Ukraine late last year. Telizhenko was part of Giuliani’s effort to dig up dirt on Joe Biden’s son Hunter and investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The decision to revoke his visa preceded sanctions against a different Ukrainian national, lawmaker Andriy Derkach, whom Giuliani and Telizhenko met with on the same trip. U.S. officials now consider Derkach an “active Russian agent for over a decade” and say he tried to interfere in the 2016 election. A State Department spokesman told The Washington Post regarding Derkach that anyone doing business with a sanctioned person could also be subject to sanctions. When asked, Telizhenko denied knowledge of the revocation, which barred him from flying to the U.S. on the only flight from Kyiv to New York in September, although a Ukrainian government official and another source confirmed he did not go on the trip. Telizhenko previously worked at the Ukraine embassy and a Democrat-run lobbyist group before 2017, when he began promoting the false narrative it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the last presidential election.