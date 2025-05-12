Trump Admin Swipes Tourist Visa From Top Mexican Politician

Kyle Snyder, a freestyle wrestler and Olympic Gold Medalist, has been arrested in a prostitution sting in Columbus, Ohio. According to police, Snyder responded to an online ad for escort services and was arrested Friday after meeting an undercover officer posing as an escort and offering her cash to perform oral sex. He was released shortly afterward with a summons to appear in court next week. Fifteen other men were also arrested as part of the sting. Before his arrest, Snyder was known as the youngest wrestler to win a world championship, NCAA championship, and Olympic Gold Medal in the same year when he competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics while a student at Ohio State University. Snyder represented Team USA a second time at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, taking home a silver medal. More recently, he signed with Real American Freestyle, Hulk Hogan’s new freestyle wrestling league, which Hogan has promised will be “bigger” than WWE or UFC.
The U.S. has revoked tourist visas from the governor of the Mexican state of Baja California and her husband. Marina del Pilar Ávila announced the development on X Sunday, writing “I fully trust that the situation will be clarified satisfactorily for both of us.” She and her husband, Carlos Torres, are both active members of the ruling Morena party. Torres said that the visa revocation “does not represent an accusation, investigation, or formal indictment by any authority, neither in Mexico nor in the United States,” but neither provided a reason for the Trump administration’s decision. The surprise comes less than a week after the U.S. Consul General Christopher Teal visited the governor to discuss sensitive issues such as security and development. Baja California borders the U.S. state of California and has the most pedestrian crossings of any other Mexican state that borders the U.S. The governor added in her post: “Governing my state is a source of pride, and I will continue to do so with my heart in mind and a clear conscience. My government will continue working tirelessly to address the challenges we face for the benefit of the people of Baja California.”
Michael Jordan is ready for his close-up. The six-time NBA champion will join NBC as a “special contributor” when the network resumes its NBA coverage this fall. While Jordan was previously reported to be joining the company as a commentator, NBC Sports told The Athletic that it’s too early to put an official title on his role. His hiring is part of a major makeover for NBC, which has not broadcast NBA games since 2002. As part of an 11-year, $76 billion broadcast deal that includes Amazon Prime Video, ABC, and ESPN, the network will begin airing NBA games when the new season starts in October. Jordan’s role, whatever it may be, is part of NBC’s larger push to generate nostalgia for the ’90s, when its previous NBA coverage was at the height of its popularity. The company has also revived “Roundball Rock” by John Tesh, its fan-favorite NBA theme music, and will use AI to recreate the voice of its late announcer Jim Fagan for promotional spots. Plus, Jordan isn’t the only icon of ’90s basketball NBC has tapped for the upcoming broadcasts. He’ll join former Indiana Pacers shooting guard Reggie Miller, who has been hired as a game analyst.
President Donald Trump’s plan to fly migrants to Guantanamo Bay is crashing and burning. A new military report provided to Congress this week shows that between Jan. 20 and April 8, the Pentagon spent at least $21 million sending migrants to the naval base on military aircraft. The flights are in line with Trump’s stated plan to detain 30,000 migrants in the notoriously brutal prison facility. Just one problem: Guantanamo Bay currently holds just 32 migrants. In fact, since January, only about 500 migrants have passed through the base at all. What‘s more, many of those transported on the military flights—which cost an average of $26,277 per hour—are believed to have already been flown back to the United States. This news comes just two months after administration officials told NBC that Trump was pushing ahead with his Guantanamo Bay plan despite concerns it wasn’t logistically or legally viable. The whopping price tag is the result of a major change in protocol: ICE deportation flights are typically conducted on charter planes, which on average cost just under $8,600 per hour. Unsurprisingly, the Trump administration’s shift to military planes seems to be mostly optics-based, not logistical.
Tory Lanez has reportedly been rushed to a hospital after getting stabbed in prison. Citing several sources, including one in law enforcement, TMZ reports that Lanez was allegedly stabbed in the face by another inmate following an altercation in the yard of the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi Monday morning. Lanez, 32, was transported to a nearby hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening, the outlet adds. The rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is currently serving a 10-year sentence at the California state prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. He was convicted in Dec. 2022 and found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He subsequently appealed his convictions to California’s Court of Appeal in 2023. Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, was granted a five-year restraining order against Lanez.
Beyoncé suffered an awkward on-stage mishap during the final stop of her Cowboy Carter tour in Los Angeles, when a robot arm went a bit haywire. In a bit for her performance that was supposed to show the singer having a robot pour her a drink, fans captured the moment the machine missed its mark and poured the drink right into the golden throne she was sitting in. The star continued on with the bit, however, grabbing the remote control next to her to pretend she was turning on the “TV” to enjoy a night in—but not before, as one fan noted, she “looked up at the robot like it wasn’t a robot.” Beyoncé sent her fans into a frenzy when she teased her highly anticipated tour on Instagram last month. Since then, the tour has been plagued by reports of inconsistent ticket sale prices, with some fans complaining they paid hundreds of dollars for seats that were later discounted due to lower than expected turnout in some cities. Still, Billboard projects the singer will make around $300 million for the tour turn of Cowboy Carter. Beyoncé made history with the monumental album, for which the star became the first Black woman to win a Grammy for Best Country Album. Her next scheduled tour stops are in Chicago.
Bill Belichick didn’t appear too thrilled about his 24-year-old girlfriend’s third-place finish at the Miss Maine USA pageant on Sunday. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail show that the 73-year-old NFL coach was stone-faced as he walked hand-in-hand with Jordon Hudson, who put on a brave face after finishing one place lower than she did last year. Hudson was still donning her purple evening gown and silver heels as she rode out of the venue with Belichick in the driver’s seat. Hudson reportedly declined to speak to the press but gleefully thanked everyone who complimented her as she made her exit. She also won the competition’s “style” award. During the question and answer portion, Hudson rallied for Maine fishermen: “I think about this often because there’s a mass exodus for fishermen occurring in the rural areas of Maine, and I don’t want to see more fishermen leave this place,” she said. “As your next Miss Maine USA, I would make a point to go to communities, to go to, to go into the government and advocate for these people so that they don’t have to think about these memories as a past moment.”
Lil Wayne’s girlfriend has accused the rapper of breaking up with her by text message and kicking her and her teenage daughter out of their family home on Mother’s Day, the New York Post reported. Model Denise Bidot, 38, shared a message to her Instagram Stories on Sunday that said, “Breaking up with someone on Mother’s Day is diabolical.” In a follow-up video, Bidot explained that 42-year-old Wayne, whose legal name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., had dumped her via text message and instructed his assistants to move her and her daughter’s stuff out of their home. Her teenage daughter Joselyn Adams, whom Bidot shares with an ex, confirmed the story in the video. “If y’all got lawyer recommendations, please send them,” she said. “This man has actually laid a f---ing hand on me,” she said in a follow-up video. “I thought it was a mistake, but I know other women he’s put his hands on.” Wayne and Bidot have dated off and on since 2020, but they were living together as a family with Adams, according to the video. The rapper also has four children with four different women. His reps have so far not responded to the New York Post‘s request for comment.
Hamas says it has released American Eden Alexander from captivity—the final U.S. national imprisoned among those abducted on Oct. 7, 2023, in Israel. Alexander, 21, spent 580 days in captivity somewhere inside the Gaza Strip. He was born in Tel Aviv, Israel, but was raised and attended high school in Tenafly, New Jersey. He is a dual national of Israel and was serving as a soldier in the Israeli Army at the time of his capture. Hamas said it released Alexander as a goodwill gesture to revamp peace talks. Alexander is slated to be reunited with loved ones before he is airlifted to a Tel Aviv hospital for an evaluation. There was no immediate word on his condition. Hamas released a video in December that showed Alexander speaking in Hebrew and English, requesting that U.S. and Israeli officials not forget about him. While the video was widely labeled as “propaganda,” Alexander’s relatives welcomed the fact that there was proof that their loved one was alive. President Donald Trump welcomed his release as “great news.”
President Donald Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller is trying his best to stroke his boss’s ego. Talking to Brian Kilmeade on Fox News’s One Nation on Sunday, Miller said the first 100 days of Trump’s second term have been the “most successful, impactful, extraordinary first 100 days that we’ve seen in modern presidential history.” The jury is out on whether Trump 2.0 has any redeeming features at all, but the MAGA camp seems giddy about a newly announced trade deal with China. This comes after U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer shook hands with Trump on another deal last week. Miller is one of the president’s closest aides, and it is not unusual for him to wax lyrical about his boss on Fox News—or elsewhere. During his 100-day rally in Michigan, Trump invited Miller up on stage, shouting: “I love this guy!” Miller took to the lectern and claimed Trump has achieved the “most secure border” in American history. “He’s fighting violent crime, the drug cartels, he’s cutting your taxes, wasteful spending, he’s draining the swamp, standing up to the radical left, the communists,” he went on, adding that “America is stronger than it’s ever been.”