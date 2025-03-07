U.S. News

Trump Admin Removes ‘Rushed’ List of Federal Buildings for Sale Without Explanation

COMING AGAIN SOON

The original version of the list included the headquarters of the FBI and Justice Department.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

President Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsWATCH: Tiny Gov Agency Blocks DOGE Goons From Building in Heated Standoff
Liam Archacki
PoliticsMystery Blonde Woman Seated Next to Elon Musk at Trump’s Address Is Identified
Liam Archacki
PoliticsCheryl Hines Issues Husband RFK Jr. a Shocking Ultimatum
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsChina Warns It’s Ready for ‘Any Type of War’ With U.S. After Trump Tariffs
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsMusk Makes Jaw-Dropping Claim About Who’s to Blame for Mass Firings
Sean Craig