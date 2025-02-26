Politics

Trump Admin to Agencies: Sharpen Your Knives for Layoff Bloodbath

YOU’RE FIRED

The White House released a new memo directing nearly all federal agencies to prepare for restructuring and mass layoffs.

Joey McFadden
Breaking News Intern

Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
