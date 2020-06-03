CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Admin to Block All Chinese Passenger Flights from Entering the U.S.

    Pushing Back

    Madeline Charbonneau

    Cheat Sheet Intern

    Regis Duvignau/REUTERS

    The Trump administration is set to block Chinese passenger carriers from flying to the United States beginning June 16 in an effort to pressure China to allow U.S. carriers to resume flights to China. The restriction comes in response to China’s failure to comply with an agreement between the two countries regarding flights. It applies to the carriers Air China, China Eastern Airlines Corp, China Southern Airlines Co and Hainan Airlines Holding Co.

    The restriction is set to be announced Wednesday, and could go into effect before the planned June 16 date. The U.S. government began barring non-U.S. citizens who had been to China in the last 14 days from entering the country on January 31, but had not restricted any Chinese flights. Major U.S. carriers stopped flights to China in February.

