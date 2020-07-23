CHEAT SHEET
Trump Admin: Seattle Is Next in Line for Portland-Style Crackdown
‘ROUTINE REQUEST’
The Trump administration will send a tactical federal unit to Seattle in response to ongoing protests in the city, the New York Times reports. The unit will be similar to the Border Patrol Tactical Unit, currently stationed in Portland, that has been met with harsh criticism over reports of aggressive tactics. The Department of Justice Inspector General announced Thursday that the units in Portland would be investigated over claims of excessive force. “[The Federal Protective Service] routinely requests mutual assistance from other law enforcement agencies when there are threats to federal properties. The [Customs and Border Patrol] team will be on standby in the area, should they be required,” a statement from FPS said.