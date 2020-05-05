Trump Admin to Push Out Coronavirus Task Force in Coming Weeks—as Cases Continue to Climb: NYT
Trump administration officials have been informing members of the coronavirus task force that their work is nearly done, even as health experts have doubled their projections of how many Americans will become infected and die from the virus, The New York Times reports. President Trump is reportedly planning to quietly push out the task force in the coming weeks without a formal announcement as he moves forward with Phase One of his plan to “open up” the country, according to the Times. The White House has reportedly canceled several crucial task force meetings in recent days as President Trump noticeably distances himself from its members at press briefings.
On Monday, a prominent model from researchers of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation doubled its estimate of how many Americans are expected to die of the virus to 135,000 due to relaxed social distancing guidelines in several states.